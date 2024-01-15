When Will Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Be Worth Investing In?

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $291.60M, closed the last trade at $1.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.03% during that session. The ERAS stock price is -136.79% off its 52-week high price of $4.57 and 21.76% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Erasca Inc (ERAS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.29. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Erasca, Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Sporting -1.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ERAS stock price touched $1.93 or saw a rise of 11.87%. Year-to-date, Erasca Inc shares have moved -9.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) have changed -1.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.54.

Erasca Inc (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Erasca Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.39%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.23% with a share float percentage of 70.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Erasca Inc having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arch Venture Management, Llc with over 11.06 million shares worth more than $30.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Arch Venture Management, Llc held 7.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 10.81 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.84 million and represent 7.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 1.95 million shares of worth $5.37 million while later fund manager owns 1.87 million shares of worth $4.85 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.