When Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) Will Be A Good Investment?

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 51804.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.64M, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.75% during that session. The TOUR stock price is -339.39% off its 52-week high price of $2.90 and 6.06% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 202.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Sporting -1.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the TOUR stock price touched $0.66 or saw a rise of 4.07%. Year-to-date, Tuniu Corp ADR shares have moved -1.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) have changed -5.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.74 while the price target rests at a high of $16.74. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2436.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2436.36% from current levels.

Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.82% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.84% over the past 5 years.

TOUR Dividends

Tuniu Corp ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.93% with a share float percentage of 15.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuniu Corp ADR having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 4.52 million shares worth more than $7.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 38.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.53 million and represent 23.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 10.83% shares in the company for having 1.29 million shares of worth $2.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.23 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.