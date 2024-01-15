When Is Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Going To Be Good Investment?

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 0.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.54M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.30% during that session. The DPRO stock price is -515.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.46 and 5.0% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 245.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Draganfly Inc (DPRO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Sporting 2.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the DPRO stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 13.04%. Year-to-date, Draganfly Inc shares have moved -16.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) have changed -27.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Draganfly Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.03%, compared to 7.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.97% over the past 5 years.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.96% with a share float percentage of 3.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Draganfly Inc having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AlphaCentric Advisors LLC with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC held 1.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41200.0 and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 0.5 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 18003.0 shares of worth $7201.0 as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.