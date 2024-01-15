When Does Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) Become A Good Investment?

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 0.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.68M, closed the last trade at $1.08 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.85% during that session. The BHAT stock price is -177.78% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 62.96% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 98900.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 354.34K shares.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Sporting 3.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BHAT stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 0.92%. Year-to-date, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares have moved 8.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) have changed -11.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 37660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -5.26% over the past 6 months.

BHAT Dividends

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is expected to release its next earnings report between September 28 and September 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.16% with a share float percentage of 4.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 52511.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61957.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.