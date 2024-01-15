What Is So Great About So-Young International Inc ADR (SY)?

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 60189.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.04M, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.98% during that session. The SY stock price is -210.1% off its 52-week high price of $3.07 and 16.16% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 59850.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 101.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Sporting -1.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SY stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 13.91%. Year-to-date, So-Young International Inc ADR shares have moved -23.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY) have changed -19.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 15610.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.34% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.66 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 139.49% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.91%.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.64% with a share float percentage of 35.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with So-Young International Inc ADR having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 3.07 million shares worth more than $3.21 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. held 3.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oasis Management Co Ltd., with the holding of over 2.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.61 million and represent 2.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 83482.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 68795.0 shares of worth $99064.0 as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.