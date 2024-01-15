What Is So Great About Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS)?

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 0.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.08M, closed the last trade at $2.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -2.89% during that session. The PYXS stock price is -194.47% off its 52-week high price of $6.92 and 42.55% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 155.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Sporting -2.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the PYXS stock price touched $2.35 or saw a rise of 5.24%. Year-to-date, Pyxis Oncology Inc shares have moved 30.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) have changed 38.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pyxis Oncology Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.93%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.40% and 29.10% for the next quarter.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $500k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 47.53% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.60%.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.12% with a share float percentage of 26.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pyxis Oncology Inc having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Laurion Capital Management, LP with over 3.17 million shares worth more than $8.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Laurion Capital Management, LP held 8.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.58 million and represent 4.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 0.75 million shares of worth $1.92 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $1.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.