Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks SenesTech Inc

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.60M, closed the last trade at $1.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.39% during that session. The SNES stock price is -7326.61% off its 52-week high price of $80.95 and 52.29% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SenesTech Inc (SNES) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

Sporting -4.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SNES stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 24.31%. Year-to-date, SenesTech Inc shares have moved -14.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) have changed 94.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

SenesTech Inc (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SenesTech Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -90.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.73%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.20% and 97.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $380k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $430k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $297k and $233k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.90% for the current quarter and 84.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.97% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 83.72% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.