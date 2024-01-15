Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks CareCloud Inc

CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ:CCLD) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 78712.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.74M, closed the last trade at $1.37 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.38% during that session. The CCLD stock price is -229.2% off its 52-week high price of $4.51 and 50.36% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 88100.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 89.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CareCloud Inc (CCLD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ:CCLD) trade information

Sporting 5.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CCLD stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 8.67%. Year-to-date, CareCloud Inc shares have moved -9.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ:CCLD) have changed 73.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.

CareCloud Inc (CCLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CareCloud Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -111.94%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.88 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $32.53 million and $30 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.10% for the current quarter and -1.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.66% over the past 5 years.

CCLD Dividends

CareCloud Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ:CCLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.64% with a share float percentage of 25.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CareCloud Inc having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are P.A.W. Capital Partners with over 0.75 million shares worth more than $2.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, P.A.W. Capital Partners held 4.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 million and represent 2.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $1.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $0.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.70% of company’s outstanding stock.