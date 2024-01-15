Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes cbdMD Inc (YCBD) Lower

cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.34M, closed the last trade at $0.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.71% during that session. The YCBD stock price is -2059.49% off its 52-week high price of $17.06 and 29.11% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 737.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that cbdMD Inc (YCBD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

Sporting -0.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the YCBD stock price touched $0.79 or saw a rise of 32.48%. Year-to-date, cbdMD Inc shares have moved -23.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD) have changed 6.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

cbdMD Inc (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.23% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.95% over the past 5 years.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 12 and February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

cbdMD Inc (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.82% with a share float percentage of 7.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with cbdMD Inc having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AXS Investments, LLC with over 37247.0 shares worth more than $52145.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, AXS Investments, LLC held 1.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sentinus, LLC, with the holding of over 24106.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33748.0 and represent 0.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.17% shares in the company for having 33443.0 shares of worth $63541.0 while later fund manager owns 13042.0 shares of worth $18258.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.