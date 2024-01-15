Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) Lower

Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) has a beta value of 2.59 and has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.96M, closed the last trade at $2.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -6.77% during that session. The SPRB stock price is -43.95% off its 52-week high price of $3.57 and 59.27% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 177.45K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

Sporting -6.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SPRB stock price touched $2.48 or saw a rise of 16.22%. Year-to-date, Spruce Biosciences Inc shares have moved -15.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) have changed 41.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 76950.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spruce Biosciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.06%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.10% over the past 5 years.

SPRB Dividends

Spruce Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.65% with a share float percentage of 86.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spruce Biosciences Inc having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Novo Holdings A/S with over 6.72 million shares worth more than $14.45 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Novo Holdings A/S held 16.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 3.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.52 million and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.3 million while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.