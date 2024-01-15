Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Lower

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.05M, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -5.31% during that session. The PBLA stock price is -21280.95% off its 52-week high price of $134.70 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Sporting -5.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the PBLA stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 12.81%. Year-to-date, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -31.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) have changed 31.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.52%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.30% and 95.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.22% over the past 5 years.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.33% with a share float percentage of 1.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Panbela Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $0.54 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 7.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 94536.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.22 million and represent 3.20% of shares outstanding.