Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (CVKD) Upper

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 0.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.75M, closed the last trade at $0.75 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 22.47% during that session. The CVKD stock price is -800.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.75 and 46.67% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 72.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (CVKD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD) trade information

Sporting 22.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CVKD stock price touched $0.75 or saw a rise of 3.56%. Year-to-date, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 1.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD) have changed 48.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 65620.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (CVKD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.93% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

CVKD Dividends

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.49% with a share float percentage of 20.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company.