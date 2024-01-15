Wall Street Was Disappointed By Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNTG)’s -8.84% Stock Price Decline

Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) has a beta value of 2.76 and has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.40M, closed the last trade at $2.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -8.84% during that session. The SNTG stock price is -222.07% off its 52-week high price of $9.63 and 51.84% above the 52-week low of $1.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) trade information

Sporting -8.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SNTG stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 35.84%. Year-to-date, Sentage Holdings Inc shares have moved -40.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) have changed 71.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 23330.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Sentage Holdings Inc (SNTG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.60% over the past 6 months.

SNTG Dividends

Sentage Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on December 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.63% with a share float percentage of 1.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sentage Holdings Inc having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 27200.0 shares worth more than $69360.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 3505.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8937.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.