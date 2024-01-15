Wall Street Was Disappointed By 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTP)’s -1.11% Stock Price Decline

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) has seen 56042.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.71M, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.11% during that session. The SXTP stock price is -773.74% off its 52-week high price of $8.65 and 48.48% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 96800.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 564.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) trade information

Sporting -1.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SXTP stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 12.38%. Year-to-date, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -3.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) have changed 39.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.21% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

SXTP Dividends

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.36% with a share float percentage of 20.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Central Bank & Trust Company with over 0.47 million shares worth more than $0.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Central Bank & Trust Company held 8.07% of shares outstanding.