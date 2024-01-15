Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Must Gain 54.64% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.50M, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.75% during that session. The VFF stock price is -106.02% off its 52-week high price of $1.71 and 33.73% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 437.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Sporting 3.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the VFF stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 1.17%. Year-to-date, Village Farms International, Inc. shares have moved 9.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have changed 11.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -201.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.48% from current levels.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Village Farms International, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.27%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 96.30% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.79 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $69.46 million and $71.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.50% for the current quarter and 0.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.30% over the past 5 years.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.56% with a share float percentage of 16.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Village Farms International, Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 3.52 million shares worth more than $2.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 3.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 1.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.93 million and represent 1.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 3.48 million shares of worth $2.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.95 million shares of worth $0.56 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.