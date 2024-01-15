Verastem Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $277.72M, closed the last trade at $10.99 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 3.29% during that session. The VSTM stock price is -38.13% off its 52-week high price of $15.18 and 61.78% above the 52-week low of $4.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 95580.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 75.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verastem Inc (VSTM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.62.

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Sporting 3.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the VSTM stock price touched $10.99 or saw a rise of 1.87%. Year-to-date, Verastem Inc shares have moved 35.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) have changed 56.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.50 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -227.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -59.24% from current levels.

Verastem Inc (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verastem Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.20%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.40% and 8.30% for the next quarter.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.09 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $150k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 29.39% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.74%.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.06% with a share float percentage of 67.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verastem Inc having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 1.89 million shares worth more than $14.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 7.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 1.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.54 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 0.75 million shares of worth $5.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $1.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.