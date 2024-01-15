Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRX) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $261.30M, closed the last trade at $6.00 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.67% during that session. The TCRX stock price is -19.17% off its 52-week high price of $7.15 and 73.0% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 131.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.17. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRX) trade information

Sporting 0.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the TCRX stock price touched $6.00 or saw a rise of 2.76%. Year-to-date, Tscan Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 2.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRX) have changed 10.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tscan Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 184.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.00%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.80% and 72.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.34 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.1 million and $6.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.90% for the current quarter and -41.60% for the next.

TCRX Dividends

Tscan Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.82% with a share float percentage of 69.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tscan Therapeutics Inc having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynx1 Capital Management Lp with over 5.22 million shares worth more than $13.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp held 12.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.5 million and represent 11.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 1.2 million shares of worth $3.01 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $2.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.