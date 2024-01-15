Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) Must Gain 59.71% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 54490.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.19M, closed the last trade at $1.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.02% during that session. The THTX stock price is -120.51% off its 52-week high price of $4.30 and 54.87% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 193.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) trade information

Sporting -1.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the THTX stock price touched $1.95 or saw a rise of 24.42%. Year-to-date, Theratechnologies Inc. shares have moved 20.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have changed 25.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 22650.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -310.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.08% from current levels.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Theratechnologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.00%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 90.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.36 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2024. Year-ago sales stood $21.42 million and $19.91 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.10% for the current quarter and 7.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.91% over the past 5 years.

THTX Dividends

Theratechnologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.70% with a share float percentage of 48.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Theratechnologies Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Soleus Capital Management, L.P. with over 2.33 million shares worth more than $7.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Soleus Capital Management, L.P. held 9.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.69 million and represent 8.21% of shares outstanding.