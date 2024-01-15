Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ: TLPH) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.36M, closed the last trade at $0.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -11.86% during that session. The TLPH stock price is -251.9% off its 52-week high price of $2.78 and 45.57% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 126.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Talphera Inc. (TLPH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) trade information

Sporting -11.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the TLPH stock price touched $0.79 or saw a rise of 21.0%. Year-to-date, Talphera Inc. shares have moved 7.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) have changed 17.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.56.

Talphera Inc. (TLPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Talphera Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -119.83%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 82.00% and 68.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -71.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $280k for the current quarter.

TLPH Dividends

Talphera Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.88% with a share float percentage of 39.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Talphera Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 1.17 million shares worth more than $0.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 6.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P., with the holding of over 0.7 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.56 million and represent 4.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $88989.0 while later fund manager owns 71781.0 shares of worth $56592.0 as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.