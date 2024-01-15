Starbox Group Holdings Ltd Shares Are Down -91.73% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 0.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.12M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it -0.14% during that session. The STBX stock price is -1684.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.46 and 60.0% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 948.87K shares.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

Sporting -0.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the STBX stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 13.79%. Year-to-date, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd shares have moved -6.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) have changed 75.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (STBX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.44% over the past 6 months.

STBX Dividends

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.45% with a share float percentage of 0.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Starbox Group Holdings Ltd having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 72377.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Amplify International Online Retail ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 17852.0 shares of worth $51770.0 while later fund manager owns 17672.0 shares of worth $68390.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.