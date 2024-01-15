Sobr Safe Inc (SOBR)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.79M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The SOBR stock price is -652.38% off its 52-week high price of $3.16 and 52.38% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 83740.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 85.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sobr Safe Inc (SOBR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SOBR stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 10.64%. Year-to-date, Sobr Safe Inc shares have moved -6.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR) have changed -18.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 46380.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Sobr Safe Inc (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.91% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5,300.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $810k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $850k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $23k and $48k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3,421.70% for the current quarter and 1,670.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.81% over the past 5 years.

SOBR Dividends

Sobr Safe Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.73% with a share float percentage of 48.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sobr Safe Inc having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.42 million shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 99748.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $0.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.