Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (SASI) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SASI) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 56233.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.66M, closed the last trade at $3.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -6.58% during that session. The SASI stock price is -316.42% off its 52-week high price of $14.20 and 29.91% above the 52-week low of $2.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (SASI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.83.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SASI) trade information

Sporting -6.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SASI stock price touched $3.41 or saw a rise of 30.41%. Year-to-date, Sigma Additive Solutions Inc shares have moved 12.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SASI) have changed 12.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 22040.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (SASI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sigma Additive Solutions Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.31%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $330k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.22% over the past 5 years.

SASI Dividends

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SASI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.67% with a share float percentage of 4.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sigma Additive Solutions Inc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 34889.0 shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5415.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37796.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 5426.0 shares of worth $37873.0 while later fund manager owns 2913.0 shares of worth $21165.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.