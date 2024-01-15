Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Lottery.com Inc (LTRY)

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 56788.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.40M, closed the last trade at $2.58 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.18% during that session. The LTRY stock price is -543.41% off its 52-week high price of $16.60 and 52.71% above the 52-week low of $1.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 271.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Sporting 1.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the LTRY stock price touched $2.58 or saw a rise of 28.33%. Year-to-date, Lottery.com Inc shares have moved -4.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) have changed 60.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.19% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 138.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.28 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -801.29% over the past 5 years.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.66% with a share float percentage of 1.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lottery.com Inc having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 12412.0 shares worth more than $32022.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Osaic Holdings Inc, with the holding of over 824.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2125.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 11165.0 shares of worth $28805.0 while later fund manager owns 1219.0 shares of worth $3145.0 as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.