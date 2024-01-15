Shares Of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) increased By 6.16% In A Month

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) has a beta value of -0.43 and has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.46M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -8.60% during that session. The XLO stock price is -564.86% off its 52-week high price of $4.92 and 33.78% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 144.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.25. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) trade information

Sporting -8.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the XLO stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 22.1%. Year-to-date, Xilio Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 35.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) have changed 6.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 1400.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Xilio Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.29%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.80% and 1.20% for the next quarter.

XLO Dividends

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.33% with a share float percentage of 74.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xilio Therapeutics Inc having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 2.81 million shares worth more than $7.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC held 10.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 2.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.23 million and represent 10.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $1.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.