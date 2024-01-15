Shares Of Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH) Inclined 104.31% In One Month

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 97671.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.80M, closed the last trade at $3.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.54% during that session. The LXEH stock price is -145.87% off its 52-week high price of $8.04 and 87.77% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43680.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 58.18K shares.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

Sporting -1.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the LXEH stock price touched $3.27 or saw a rise of 6.57%. Year-to-date, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR shares have moved 48.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) have changed 104.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 9250.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 161.52% over the past 6 months.

LXEH Dividends

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.25% with a share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 32947.0 shares worth more than $19053.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 28162.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16286.0 and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.