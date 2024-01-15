Shares Of BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: BTCT) Gain 64.21% In A Month

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) has a beta value of -0.16 and has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.27M, closed the last trade at $5.76 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 2.86% during that session. The BTCT stock price is -72.4% off its 52-week high price of $9.93 and 69.62% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 50.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) trade information

Sporting 2.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BTCT stock price touched $5.76 or saw a rise of 4.95%. Year-to-date, BTC Digital Ltd. shares have moved 19.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) have changed 64.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 22730.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 37.14% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.71 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

BTCT Dividends

BTC Digital Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 17 and January 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.61% with a share float percentage of 1.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BTC Digital Ltd. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cetera Advisor Networks LLC with over 659.0 shares worth more than $2407.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, with the holding of over 681.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2488.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.