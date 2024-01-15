Shares Of Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) Loss -27.24% In A Month

Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.03M, closed the last trade at $2.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.93% during that session. The BKYI stock price is -696.06% off its 52-week high price of $16.16 and 6.9% above the 52-week low of $1.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 212.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) trade information

Sporting -1.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BKYI stock price touched $2.03 or saw a rise of 21.32%. Year-to-date, Bio-Key International Inc. shares have moved -32.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) have changed -27.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 20570.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.54% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.83 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.37 million and $1.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.00% for the current quarter and 79.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.63% over the past 5 years.

BKYI Dividends

Bio-Key International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.