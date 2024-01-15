SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.53M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.44% during that session. The SVRE stock price is -188.89% off its 52-week high price of $2.60 and 71.11% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $DBA Sempra.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) trade information

Sporting 3.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SVRE stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 8.57%. Year-to-date, SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR shares have moved 24.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) have changed 32.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.58% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.85% over the past 5 years.

SVRE Dividends

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.37% with a share float percentage of 1.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rhumbline Advisers with over 17840.0 shares worth more than $24440.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Rhumbline Advisers held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 13438.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18410.0 and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.