Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Shares Are Down -72.63% So Far This Year

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 96684.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.08M, closed the last trade at $0.33 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.96% during that session. The SALM stock price is -339.39% off its 52-week high price of $1.45 and 9.09% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 103.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

Sporting 3.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SALM stock price touched $0.33 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, Salem Media Group Inc shares have moved -14.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) have changed -39.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1187.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1187.88% from current levels.

Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Salem Media Group Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -957.89%, compared to -18.10% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -1258.33% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.

SALM Dividends

Salem Media Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.12% with a share float percentage of 23.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Salem Media Group Inc having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Verdad Advisers, LP with over 0.87 million shares worth more than $0.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Verdad Advisers, LP held 4.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.68 million and represent 3.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 0.53 million shares of worth $0.5 million while later fund manager owns 0.42 million shares of worth $0.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.