Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -7.38% Fall

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.99M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -7.38% during that session. The RNLX stock price is -1162.5% off its 52-week high price of $4.04 and 6.25% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 189.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information

Sporting -7.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the RNLX stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 27.27%. Year-to-date, Renalytix Plc ADR shares have moved -17.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) have changed -12.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Renalytix Plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -91.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.00%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.90% and 71.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $750k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -134.64% over the past 5 years.

RNLX Dividends

Renalytix Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.95% with a share float percentage of 10.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Renalytix Plc ADR having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 1.03 million shares worth more than $3.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. held 2.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pinnacle Associates, Ltd., with the holding of over 0.84 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.45 million and represent 1.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 13296.0 shares of worth $38558.0 while later fund manager owns 4865.0 shares of worth $11821.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.