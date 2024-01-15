Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) has a beta value of 2.69 and has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.61M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.49% during that session. The MARK stock price is -506.52% off its 52-week high price of $2.79 and 15.22% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 274.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Sporting 3.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MARK stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 7.98%. Year-to-date, Remark Holdings Inc shares have moved -7.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) have changed -8.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.63.

Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.55% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.98% over the past 5 years.

MARK Dividends

Remark Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.80% with a share float percentage of 11.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Remark Holdings Inc having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. with over 0.63 million shares worth more than $0.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. held 3.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 1.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.70% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $0.3 million while later fund manager owns 51805.0 shares of worth $62684.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.