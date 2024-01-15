Recon Technology Ltd (RCON): What Are The Positives?

Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 83657.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.68M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.50% during that session. The RCON stock price is -787.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.13 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 233.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Sporting 8.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the RCON stock price touched $0.24. Year-to-date, Recon Technology Ltd shares have moved 2.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) have changed -14.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 13080.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.85% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 70.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.07 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.93% over the past 5 years.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.