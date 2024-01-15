Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $777.59M, closed the last trade at $7.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.96% during that session. The PRME stock price is -168.84% off its 52-week high price of $21.48 and 30.66% above the 52-week low of $5.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 570.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) trade information

Sporting -1.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the PRME stock price touched $7.99 or saw a rise of 13.15%. Year-to-date, Prime Medicine Inc shares have moved -9.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) have changed 5.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.33.

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Prime Medicine Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.61%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.60% and -15.90% for the next quarter.

PRME Dividends

Prime Medicine Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.46% with a share float percentage of 88.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prime Medicine Inc having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alphabet Inc. with over 11.86 million shares worth more than $173.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alphabet Inc. held 12.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.17 million and represent 4.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 2.3 million shares of worth $21.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.36 million shares of worth $19.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.