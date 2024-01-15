Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL) Surprises Wall Street With -8.57% Stock Price Loss

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) has a beta value of 3.01 and has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.23M, closed the last trade at $8.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.81 on the day or -8.57% during that session. The POL stock price is -396.53% off its 52-week high price of $42.90 and 87.73% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Polished.com Inc (POL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) trade information

Sporting -8.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the POL stock price touched $8.64 or saw a rise of 20.66%. Year-to-date, Polished.com Inc shares have moved 43.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) have changed 664.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Polished.com Inc (POL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.40% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $87.76 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $120 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.00% for the current quarter and -15.40% for the next.

POL Dividends

Polished.com Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.41% with a share float percentage of 11.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Polished.com Inc having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.93 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 5.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capstone Financial Advisors, Inc., with the holding of over 100000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.86 million and represent 4.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.49% shares in the company for having 73674.0 shares of worth $0.64 million while later fund manager owns 29334.0 shares of worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.