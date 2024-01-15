Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OPRT) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 0.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $146.16M, closed the last trade at $4.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.06% during that session. The OPRT stock price is -88.76% off its 52-week high price of $8.06 and 50.12% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 361.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OPRT) trade information

Sporting -2.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the OPRT stock price touched $4.27 or saw a rise of 6.15%. Year-to-date, Oportun Financial Corp shares have moved 9.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OPRT) have changed 46.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oportun Financial Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -265.07%, compared to 5.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -256.52% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.80%.

OPRT Dividends

Oportun Financial Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 11 and March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.60% with a share float percentage of 81.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oportun Financial Corp having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC with over 3.41 million shares worth more than $20.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC held 10.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EMG Holdings, L.P., with the holding of over 2.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.27 million and represent 8.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.30% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $8.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.96 million shares of worth $5.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.