NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NISN) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 84529.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.45M, closed the last trade at $4.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.95% during that session. The NISN stock price is -50.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.90 and 53.04% above the 52-week low of $2.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79880.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 82.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NISN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) trade information

Sporting -2.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the NISN stock price touched $4.60 or saw a rise of 5.93%. Year-to-date, NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd shares have moved 15.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) have changed 44.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 4290.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NISN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 15.41% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.04% over the past 5 years.

NISN Dividends

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.