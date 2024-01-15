Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) has seen 0.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.20B, closed the last trade at $14.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.85 on the day or -5.57% during that session. The NMRA stock price is -34.03% off its 52-week high price of $19.30 and 35.07% above the 52-week low of $9.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 292.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.29. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) trade information

Sporting -5.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the NMRA stock price touched $14.40 or saw a rise of 10.39%. Year-to-date, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -15.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) have changed 10.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.84.

NMRA Dividends

Neumora Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.49% with a share float percentage of 63.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neumora Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF with over 34070.0 shares worth more than $0.48 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF, with the holding of over 26447.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.