Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) Has Fallen -11.28%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.81M, closed the last trade at $1.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -11.28% during that session. The MOTS stock price is -1883.05% off its 52-week high price of $23.40 and 3.39% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 210.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$4.39.

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Sporting -11.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MOTS stock price touched $1.18 or saw a rise of 28.48%. Year-to-date, Motus GI Holdings Inc shares have moved -7.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) have changed -66.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 19610.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Motus GI Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -86.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.24%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.00% and 64.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $150k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $109k and $56k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.60% for the current quarter and 257.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.46% over the past 5 years.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.45% with a share float percentage of 4.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Motus GI Holdings Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.27 million shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 4.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 90027.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60318.0 and represent 1.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 10649.0 shares of worth $7241.0 while later fund manager owns 2749.0 shares of worth $1869.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.