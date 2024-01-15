Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM) Drops -4.88%, Marking Lose By Bears

Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM) has a beta value of 3.97 and has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.81M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.88% during that session. The MGAM stock price is -1571.43% off its 52-week high price of $4.68 and 7.14% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 508.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM) trade information

Sporting -4.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MGAM stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 15.15%. Year-to-date, Mobile Global Esports Inc shares have moved -12.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM) have changed -1.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.84% over the past 6 months.

MGAM Dividends

Mobile Global Esports Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.35% with a share float percentage of 0.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobile Global Esports Inc having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 22198.0 shares worth more than $10947.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Two Sigma Investments, LP held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 21434.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10570.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.