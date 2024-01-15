Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ: MTC) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 2.59% Stock Price Incline

Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 70214.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $394.32M, closed the last trade at $1.98 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.59% during that session. The MTC stock price is -145.45% off its 52-week high price of $4.86 and 81.82% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Sporting 2.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MTC stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 17.5%. Year-to-date, Mmtec Inc shares have moved 98.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) have changed 124.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 34780.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Mmtec Inc (MTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 160.49% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.65% over the past 5 years.

MTC Dividends

Mmtec Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.09% with a share float percentage of 0.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mmtec Inc having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 29331.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21704.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 90146.0 shares of worth $46353.0 while later fund manager owns 62271.0 shares of worth $47101.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.