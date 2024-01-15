Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM) Disappoints Wall Street With -27.03% Stock Price Loss

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) has a beta value of 2.69 and has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.64M, closed the last trade at $2.97 per share which meant it lost -$1.1 on the day or -27.03% during that session. The MINM stock price is -371.38% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 79.8% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Minim Inc (MINM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Sporting -27.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MINM stock price touched $2.97 or saw a rise of 36.13%. Year-to-date, Minim Inc shares have moved 50.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) have changed -15.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 8080.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Minim Inc (MINM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Minim Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.82%, compared to 35.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $13.3 million and $12.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.30% for the current quarter and -10.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.07% over the past 5 years.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.65% with a share float percentage of 3.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Minim Inc having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 27881.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 0.06% of shares outstanding.