Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 59671.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.08M, closed the last trade at $7.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -2.23% during that session. The NERV stock price is -77.45% off its 52-week high price of $13.22 and 79.87% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43760.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.88.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Sporting -2.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the NERV stock price touched $7.45 or saw a rise of 8.59%. Year-to-date, Minerva Neurosciences Inc shares have moved 21.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) have changed 17.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 31980.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Minerva Neurosciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.12%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.20% and 22.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.97% over the past 5 years.

NERV Dividends

Minerva Neurosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.01% with a share float percentage of 45.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Minerva Neurosciences Inc having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 1.35 million shares worth more than $12.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 19.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 0.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.49 million and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.29% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $6.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.53 million shares of worth $5.08 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 7.64% of company’s outstanding stock.