MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $404.50M, closed the last trade at $6.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The MGTX stock price is -37.89% off its 52-week high price of $8.77 and 45.13% above the 52-week low of $3.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 466.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) trade information

Sporting -1.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MGTX stock price touched $6.36 or saw a rise of 10.04%. Year-to-date, MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares have moved -9.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) have changed 41.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -466.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -72.96% from current levels.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.99%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 81.70% and 33.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 153.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.56 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.27% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 41.39% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.40%.

MGTX Dividends

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.41% with a share float percentage of 68.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MeiraGTx Holdings plc having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 11.33 million shares worth more than $76.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 19.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Johnson & Johnson, with the holding of over 6.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.63 million and represent 11.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 0.73 million shares of worth $4.6 million while later fund manager owns 0.29 million shares of worth $1.81 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.