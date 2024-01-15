Marketwise Inc (MKTW): What Are The Positives?

Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 64003.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.74M, closed the last trade at $2.42 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The MKTW stock price is -49.59% off its 52-week high price of $3.62 and 52.07% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 233.33K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marketwise Inc (MKTW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the MKTW stock price touched $2.42 or saw a rise of 8.68%. Year-to-date, Marketwise Inc shares have moved -11.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW) have changed -11.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.87.

Marketwise Inc (MKTW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 44.86% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110.12 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $116.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $127.66 million and $126.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.70% for the current quarter and -7.70% for the next.

MKTW Dividends

Marketwise Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.18 at a share yield of 7.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.25% with a share float percentage of 47.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marketwise Inc having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. with over 4.55 million shares worth more than $9.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. held 12.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.36 million and represent 4.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Royce Micro Cap Trust. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $0.93 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $1.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.