Loop Media Inc (AMEX: LPTV) Shares Gain $0.08 After Investor Confidence Raised

Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV) has seen 62322.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.02M, closed the last trade at $0.75 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 11.36% during that session. The LPTV stock price is -778.67% off its 52-week high price of $6.59 and 66.67% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 98440.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 191.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Loop Media Inc (LPTV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV) trade information

Sporting 11.36% in the green in last session, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the LPTV stock price touched $0.75 or saw a rise of 13.79%. Year-to-date, Loop Media Inc shares have moved -25.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV) have changed -41.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.63.

Loop Media Inc (LPTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Loop Media Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.64%, compared to -18.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -175.54% over the past 5 years.

LPTV Dividends

Loop Media Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on December 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Loop Media Inc (AMEX:LPTV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.16% with a share float percentage of 30.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Loop Media Inc having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 2.19 million shares worth more than $5.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.0 million and represent 4.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 1.56 million shares of worth $3.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $0.66 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.