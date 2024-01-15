LeddarTech Holdings Inc (LDTC) Gain 6.63%, Marking Win By Bears

LeddarTech Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LDTC) has a beta value of -0.24 and has seen 52500.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.28M, closed the last trade at $4.18 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 6.63% during that session. The LDTC stock price is -139.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.99 and 57.89% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 91.67K shares.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LDTC) trade information

Sporting 6.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the LDTC stock price touched $4.18 or saw a rise of 19.62%. Year-to-date, LeddarTech Holdings Inc shares have moved 62.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 47.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LeddarTech Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LDTC) have changed 0.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

LeddarTech Holdings Inc (LDTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.49% over the past 6 months.

LDTC Dividends

LeddarTech Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LDTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.52% with a share float percentage of 48.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LeddarTech Holdings Inc having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fir Tree Capital Management Lp with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $1.67 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp held 0.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Periscope Capital Inc., with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.73 million and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Robinson Opportunistic Income Fd. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.00% shares in the company for having 62816.0 shares of worth $0.26 million while later fund manager owns 16590.0 shares of worth $69346.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.