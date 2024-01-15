Largo Inc (LGO) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Largo Inc (NASDAQ:LGO) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 96749.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $154.36M, closed the last trade at $2.41 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The LGO stock price is -192.95% off its 52-week high price of $7.06 and 22.82% above the 52-week low of $1.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 84640.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 83.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Largo Inc (LGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Largo Inc (NASDAQ:LGO) trade information

Sporting 0.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the LGO stock price touched $2.41 or saw a rise of 8.37%. Year-to-date, Largo Inc shares have moved 4.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Largo Inc (NASDAQ:LGO) have changed 14.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.27.

Largo Inc (LGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Largo Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 133.33%, compared to -5.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.00% and 300.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.1 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.94% over the past 5 years.

LGO Dividends

Largo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 22 and January 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Largo Inc (NASDAQ:LGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.97% with a share float percentage of 67.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Largo Inc having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. with over 28.04 million shares worth more than $120.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. held 43.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is West Family Investments, Inc., with the holding of over 5.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.91 million and represent 8.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GMO Resources Fund and GMO Climate Change Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $4.8 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $3.8 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.