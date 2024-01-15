Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) Shares Are Up 13.51% YTD

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:JYD) has seen 69224.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.90M, closed the last trade at $1.26 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 8.16% during that session. The JYD stock price is -693.65% off its 52-week high price of $10.00 and 11.9% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 77320.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 167.78K shares.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:JYD) trade information

Sporting 8.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the JYD stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 1.56%. Year-to-date, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd shares have moved 13.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:JYD) have changed -57.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 4910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.63% over the past 6 months.

JYD Dividends

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:JYD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.27% with a share float percentage of 0.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jayud Global Logistics Ltd having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 40000.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.