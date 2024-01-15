Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 71824.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $468.63M, closed the last trade at $10.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -2.87% during that session. The JANX stock price is -132.91% off its 52-week high price of $23.64 and 44.33% above the 52-week low of $5.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 89130.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 124.66K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) trade information

Sporting -2.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the JANX stock price touched $10.15 or saw a rise of 11.51%. Year-to-date, Janux Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -5.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) have changed 7.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 23.8.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Janux Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

JANX Dividends

Janux Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.70% with a share float percentage of 109.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Janux Therapeutics Inc having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 8.67 million shares worth more than $102.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 18.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.1 million and represent 10.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.58% shares in the company for having 0.73 million shares of worth $8.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $9.86 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.