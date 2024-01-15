IT Tech Packaging Inc (ITP) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX:ITP) has a beta value of -0.22 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.66M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -7.60% during that session. The ITP stock price is -169.23% off its 52-week high price of $0.70 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27780.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.07K shares.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX:ITP) trade information

Sporting -7.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ITP stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 11.86%. Year-to-date, IT Tech Packaging Inc shares have moved -14.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX:ITP) have changed -12.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 21730.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (ITP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.17% over the past 6 months.

ITP Dividends

IT Tech Packaging Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX:ITP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.40% with a share float percentage of 2.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IT Tech Packaging Inc having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 42420.0 shares worth more than $19941.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 40170.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18883.0 and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.